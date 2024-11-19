-
Originally broadcast on September 02, 1994 - The Civil War remains the most violent event in our nation’s history. In the very first of our Civil War…
-
Originally broadcast on September 09, 1994 - No other war in American history goes by as many different names as does the Civil War. In part 2 of our…
-
Originally aired on October 07, 1994 - In part 6 of our Civil War series, Virginia Tech history professor James Robertson discusses the reasons we study,…
-
Originally aired on October 14,1994 - In part 7 of our Civil War series, Virginia Tech history professor James Robertson says that Johnny Reb and Billy…
-
Originally aired on October 21, 1994 - In part 8 of our Civil War series, Virginia Tech history professor James Robertson discusses the contributions of…
-
Originally aired October 28, 1994 - In part 09 of our Civil War series, Virginia Tech history professor James Robertson discusses the contributions of…
-
Originially aired on November 04, 1994 - In part 10 of our Civil War series, Virginia Tech history professor James Robertson tells the interesting story…
-
Originally aired on November 11, 1994 - In part 11 of our Civil War series, Virginia Tech history professor James Robertson provides proof that Johnny…
-
Originally aired on November 18, 1994 - In part 12 of our Civil War series, Virginia Tech history professor James Robertson provides the story behind that…
-
Originally aired on November 25, 1994 - In part 13 of our Civil War series, Virginia Tech history professor James Robertson relates the story of two old…
-
Originally aired on December 02, 1994 - In part 14 of our Civil War series, Virginia Tech history professor James Robertson tells us about one of…
-
Originally aired on December 09, 1994 - In part 15 of our Civil War series, Virginia Tech history professor James Robertson discusses the horrible battle…