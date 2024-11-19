© 2024
Virginia's Public Radio
The Civil War Series with Dr. James Robertson, Jr.

Thanks for visiting this page on our web site. We are continuing the digitizing from master recordings of this popular series first broadcast on WVTF September 3, 1994 and on subsequent Fridays for nearly 14 years. We will make segments from our archives available to you each week so you can listen through our web site or via the Civil War series podcast. 

The process of revitalizing these radio treasures, in order to make them available to an international audience over the Internet and podcasts, is a labor intensive undertaking. We would greatly appreciate your financial support to sustain the series on line and through podcasts. 

The Civil War Series is sponsored by Virginia Tech's Center for Civil War Studies.  

 

  • www.jc-schools.net
    How the war began
    James Robertson Jr.
    Originally broadcast on September 02, 1994 - The Civil War remains the most violent event in our nation’s history. In the very first of our Civil War…
  • Confusion about the conflict
    James Robertson Jr.
    Originally broadcast on September 09, 1994 - No other war in American history goes by as many different names as does the Civil War. In part 2 of our…
