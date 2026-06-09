On the first Friday of each month, the museum will stay open later for this family-friendly event. Between 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm, the museum will offer free admission to the galleries, specials in the Café, access to food trucks, live music, and family-centered activities.

First Friday of every month from 5:00 pm-8:00 pm

Free after-hours admission to the museum

$2 off wine and beer in the Museum Café, plus specialty mocktails for adults and kids

Access to food trucks, live music, and family-friendly activities

Bounce House (weather permitting) and face painting

Plus, July First Fridays is themed to commemorate America's 250th

Preservation VA, St. John's Church Foundation, The Valentine, and Richmond Family Magazine will offer 250 inspired games, activities, and crafts

Richmond Region Antique Car Club will have their best red, white, and blue antique vehicles

Music by Matt Minor and the Backroad Brights

Food trucks - Timber Pizza and Cotton's Kitchen

Free, no registration required.

First Fridays made possible with support from Virginia Renalds Edmunds

I understand that regular photography and filming at the VMHC may incidentally capture my image and that of my guest(s). By accessing the property, I grant the VMHC permission to utilize my (our) image, appearance, and statements in audio, video, or photographic form without further authorization or compensation. I acknowledge that the VMHC owns these images and has the right to share them with media outlets and select partners of their choosing.