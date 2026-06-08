Visit the Vault

Join staff on a short tour of the VMHC's rare book and manuscript vault to see some of the collection's most unique books, documents, and artifacts from across five centuries of Virginia history. In addition to viewing these treasures, guests will learn about the VMHC's library collection and the library's role in facilitating pioneering research into Virginia history.

This tour gives special access to an area of the museum off limits to daily admission and library visitors.

IMPORTANT INFO:

This is an add-on program. You must purchase Daily Admission to the museum in order to take this tour.

