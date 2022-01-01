Farms to Food Banks

For over a decade, WVTF Public Radio and The Federation of Virginia Food Banks have partnered to offer RADIO IQ & WVTF Music listeners an opportunity to forego the usual membership t-shirts and tote bags and instead direct a portion of their donations to go to helping fight hunger in their communities. To date, WVTF Music & Radio IQ listeners have contributed over $175,000 to Virginia’s Food Banks.



In Fall 2020, WVTF and the Federation of Virginia’s Food Banks partnered to raise funds for the ‘Milk for Good’ program. For two years listeners helped fill a great shortage for food banks across Virginia.



Become a monthly sustaining donor for $15/month (or more) or make a one-time donation of $180 and support your public radio service while helping families in need across Virginia. Just click the red DONATE button above and choose Farms to Food Banks from the Thank You Gifts menu.



The Farms to Food Banks program prioritizes partnerships with local Virginia growers to increase the supply of fresh, nutritious foods to those in need while also supporting the regional agriculture economy.



The need for healthier, more nutritious food items from our food banks across the Commonwealth is greater than ever. In response, the Farms to Food Banks initiative will allow increased access to fresh produce for our neighbors while supporting the hard work and generous spirit of the Commonwealth’s growers.



The newly established program works to assure funds are available up front to pay the fixed costs associated with donating excess product and getting the freshest possible produce to food banks across Virginia.



If you are interested in learning more about this program and becoming a certified vendor to Virginia’s food bank network, please contact Greg Knight (@gknight@brafb) at Blue Ridge Area Food Bank for more information.

