Full Disclosure Live, Art Open House
WVTF and RADIO IQ's 50th Anniversary celebrations included a very special event in Charlottesville. On May 19th, Roben Farzad hosted a special Full Disclosure Live with CBS Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan as the guest. We also hosted an Art Open House at our Roanoke Broadcast Center on May 19th. Enjoy photos from both events!
CBS Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan (center) arrives at the Paramount with her staff.
lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson
Full Disclosure host Roben Farzad and WVTF's Dutchie Morelli before the event, in the Paramount lobby.
Dutchie Morelli
Radio IQ News Director Dave Seidel (left), Full Disclosure host Roben Farzad, and WVTF Corporate Support Manager Anne Booze Adams outside the Paramount.
Dutchie Morelli
Margaret Brennan (in yellow) stops to pose for a picture with WVTF staff (left to right, Corporate Support Manager Anne Booze Adams, Full Disclosure host Roben Farzad, Station Manager Roger Duvall, and Community Engagement Coordinator Dutchie Morelli).
lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson
Thanks to all the great listeners and supporters who joined us at the pre-program reception at the Paramount!
lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson
Richmond Times Dispatch columnist and Radio IQ contributor Jeff Schapiro and his wife at the pre-program reception.
lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson
Listeners and supporters had a chance to socialize before the Full Disclosure Live program began at the Paramount.
lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson
Thanks for attending our special night!
lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson
Full Disclosure host Roben Farzad (left) with a guest from our reception.
lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson
The Paramount provided a great venue for our program and reception; special thanks to 434th Street Catering and Chef Jonathan for the excellent catering and service!
lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson
WVTF Music and Radio IQ Station Manager Roger Duvall (right) chats with listeners at the pre-show reception.
Photo by Anne Booze Adams
Radio IQ Charlottesville Bureau Chief Sandy Hausman (left) and Community Engagement Coordinator Dutchie Morelli chatting at the pre-program reception at the Paramount.
lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson
Guests at our pre-program reception mingle next to an eye-catching sign in one of the Paramount's lounges.
lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson
Margaret Brennan greets WVTF/Radio IQ listeners at the reception.
Photo by Anne Booze Adams
Full Disclosure host Roben Farzad (center) before the Full Disclosure Live program began on May 19th.
lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson
A happy group of listeners and supporters at our pre-event reception at the Paramount!
lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson
The audience at the Paramount waits for the program to begin. Thanks for coming, everyone!
Dutchie Morelli
Richmond Times Dispatch columnist Jeff Schapiro (left) and Virginia Public Radio reporter Michael Pope in the lobby prior to Full Disclosure Live.
Dutchie Morelli
A live audience enjoyed the May 19th program at the Paramount in Charlottesville.
lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson
Roben Farzad and Margaret Brennan discuss various topics during a special Full Disclosure Live program.
lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson
Roben Farzad speaks with CBS News' Margaret Brennan at Charlottesville's historic Paramount Theater.
lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson
Thank you to CBS News Face the Nation moderator and UVa alum Margaret Brennan for joining Full Disclosure host Roben Farzad and helping us celebrate 50 years of great public radio in Virginia!
lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson
Visitors to our Art Open House socialize as they take in art from the Studio School Roanoke.
Photo by Wendy Warren
We put out another "free swag" table at the event! Guests here are socializing and enjoying the food and beverages during a pause from art-gazing.
Photo by Wendy Warren
Thanks to the Jolly Grape in Roanoke for the catering and fine service!
Photo by Wendy Warren
Open house attendees dropped in to the Performance Studio for live piano music during the event.
Photo by Wendy Warren
Pianist Wayne Gallops performed in our Performance Studio during the open house.
Photo by Wendy Warren
Guests enjoyed food and beverages from Roanoke's Jolly Grape.
Photo by Wendy Warren
Artists from the Studio School in Roanoke are showing their works at WVTF's Roanoke Broadcast Center--the Open House event was a great chance for visitors to see and even purchase some pieces!
Photo by Wendy Warren
Great art, great food and free station swag! Thanks to everyone who attended our Art Open House.
Photo by Wendy Warren