Full Disclosure Live, Art Open House

WVTF and RADIO IQ's 50th Anniversary celebrations included a very special event in Charlottesville. On May 19th, Roben Farzad hosted a special Full Disclosure Live with CBS Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan as the guest. We also hosted an Art Open House at our Roanoke Broadcast Center on May 19th. Enjoy photos from both events!

1 of 22 — paramountmargaretsarrival.jpg CBS Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan (center) arrives at the Paramount with her staff. lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson 2 of 22 — meandroben.jpg Full Disclosure host Roben Farzad and WVTF's Dutchie Morelli before the event, in the Paramount lobby. Dutchie Morelli 3 of 22 — robendaveanneoutside.jpg Radio IQ News Director Dave Seidel (left), Full Disclosure host Roben Farzad, and WVTF Corporate Support Manager Anne Booze Adams outside the Paramount. Dutchie Morelli 4 of 22 — paramountstaffwithmargaret.jpg Margaret Brennan (in yellow) stops to pose for a picture with WVTF staff (left to right, Corporate Support Manager Anne Booze Adams, Full Disclosure host Roben Farzad, Station Manager Roger Duvall, and Community Engagement Coordinator Dutchie Morelli). lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson 5 of 22 — paramountbiggroupsmiles.jpg Thanks to all the great listeners and supporters who joined us at the pre-program reception at the Paramount! lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson 6 of 22 — paramountjeffandwife.jpg Richmond Times Dispatch columnist and Radio IQ contributor Jeff Schapiro and his wife at the pre-program reception. lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson 7 of 22 — paramountreceptionsmiles.jpg Listeners and supporters had a chance to socialize before the Full Disclosure Live program began at the Paramount. lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson 8 of 22 — paramountcouple.jpg Thanks for attending our special night! lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson 9 of 22 — paramountrobenwithguest.jpg Full Disclosure host Roben Farzad (left) with a guest from our reception. lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson 10 of 22 — paramountoverallreception.jpg The Paramount provided a great venue for our program and reception; special thanks to 434th Street Catering and Chef Jonathan for the excellent catering and service! lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson 11 of 22 — rogerandguests.jpg WVTF Music and Radio IQ Station Manager Roger Duvall (right) chats with listeners at the pre-show reception. Photo by Anne Booze Adams 12 of 22 — paramountsandydutchie.jpg Radio IQ Charlottesville Bureau Chief Sandy Hausman (left) and Community Engagement Coordinator Dutchie Morelli chatting at the pre-program reception at the Paramount. lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson 13 of 22 — paramountthreeatsign.jpg Guests at our pre-program reception mingle next to an eye-catching sign in one of the Paramount's lounges. lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson 14 of 22 — margaretandlisteners.jpg Margaret Brennan greets WVTF/Radio IQ listeners at the reception. Photo by Anne Booze Adams 15 of 22 — paramountrobenandtwomen.jpg Full Disclosure host Roben Farzad (center) before the Full Disclosure Live program began on May 19th. lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson 16 of 22 — paramountsmilingreception.jpg A happy group of listeners and supporters at our pre-event reception at the Paramount! lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson 17 of 22 — crowdshot.jpg The audience at the Paramount waits for the program to begin. Thanks for coming, everyone! Dutchie Morelli 18 of 22 — PopeandSchapiro at the Paramount.jpg Richmond Times Dispatch columnist Jeff Schapiro (left) and Virginia Public Radio reporter Michael Pope in the lobby prior to Full Disclosure Live. Dutchie Morelli 19 of 22 — paramountcrowdshot.jpg A live audience enjoyed the May 19th program at the Paramount in Charlottesville. lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson 20 of 22 — paramountbehindset.jpg Roben Farzad and Margaret Brennan discuss various topics during a special Full Disclosure Live program. lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson 21 of 22 — paramountcloserbehindset.jpg Roben Farzad speaks with CBS News' Margaret Brennan at Charlottesville's historic Paramount Theater. lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson 22 of 22 — paramountmargonset.jpg Thank you to CBS News Face the Nation moderator and UVa alum Margaret Brennan for joining Full Disclosure host Roben Farzad and helping us celebrate 50 years of great public radio in Virginia! lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson