Full Disclosure Live: Steve Inskeep

RADIO IQ and the Robins School of Business at the University of Richmond invite you to a special live taping of Full Disclosure. Roben Farzad, host and journalist-in-residence, interviews Steve Inskeep, host of NPR's Morning Edition, and author of the new book Differ We Must: How Lincoln Succeeded in a Divided America. Inskeep has been with NPR since 1996. He's interviewed numerous heads of states and reported from across the globe. He is also author of Instant City: Life and Death in Karachi and Jacksonland.

RADIO IQ airs Full Disclosure Saturday nights at 8pm. Farzad is a regular on MSNBC and NPR's Here & Now.

A reception featuring a book sale and signing by Inskeep will follow the interview. Admission is free. Tickets can be found here (on a first-come, first-serve basis).

