Full Disclosure Live @ the Paramount

1 of 17  — paramountcloserbehindset.jpg
lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson
2 of 17  — paramountmargaretsarrival.jpg
lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson
3 of 17  — paramountbehindset.jpg
lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson
4 of 17  — paramountcrowdshot.jpg
lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson
5 of 17  — paramountstaffwithmargaret.jpg
Margaret Brennan (in yellow) stops to pose for a picture with WVTF staff (left to right, Corporate Support Manager Anne Booze Adams, Full Disclosure host Roben Farzad, Station Manager Roger Duvall, and Community Engagement Coordinator Dutchie Morelli).
lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson
6 of 17  — paramountbiggroupsmiles.jpg
lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson
7 of 17  — paramountjeffandwife.jpg
lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson
8 of 17  — paramountreceptionsmiles.jpg
lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson
9 of 17  — paramountcouple.jpg
lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson
10 of 17  — paramountrobenwithguest.jpg
lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson
11 of 17  — paramountoverallreception.jpg
The Paramount provided a great venue for our program and reception; special thanks to 434th Street Catering and Chef Jonathan for the excellent catering and service!
lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson
12 of 17  — paramountsandydutchie.jpg
lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson
13 of 17  — paramountthreeatsign.jpg
lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson
14 of 17  — paramountrobenandtwomen.jpg
lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson
15 of 17  — PopeandSchapiro at the Paramount.jpg
Richmond Times Dispatch columnist Jeff Schapiro (left) and Virginia Public Radio reporter Michael Pope in the lobby prior to Full Disclosure Live.
Dutchie Morelli
16 of 17  — paramountsmilingreception.jpg
lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson
17 of 17  — paramountmargonset.jpg
Thank you to CBS News Face the Nation moderator and UVa alum Margaret Brennan for joining Full Disclosure host Roben Farzad and helping us celebrate 50 years of great public radio in Virginia!
lillymacphoto by Mike Wilson