Full Disclosure Live @ the Paramount
Roben Farzad speaks with CBS News' Margaret Brennan at Charlottesville's historic Paramount Theater.
CBS Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan (center) arrives at the Paramount with her staff.
Roben Farzad and Margaret Brennan discuss various topics during a special Full Disclosure Live program.
A live audience enjoyed the May 19th program at the Paramount in Charlottesville.
Margaret Brennan (in yellow) stops to pose for a picture with WVTF staff (left to right, Corporate Support Manager Anne Booze Adams, Full Disclosure host Roben Farzad, Station Manager Roger Duvall, and Community Engagement Coordinator Dutchie Morelli).
Thanks to all the great listeners and supporters who joined us at the pre-program reception at the Paramount!
Richmond Times Dispatch columnist and Radio IQ contributor Jeff Schapiro and his wife at the pre-program reception.
Listeners and supporters had a chance to socialize before the Full Disclosure Live program began at the Paramount.
Thanks for attending our special night!
Full Disclosure host Roben Farzad (left) with a guest from our reception.
The Paramount provided a great venue for our program and reception; special thanks to 434th Street Catering and Chef Jonathan for the excellent catering and service!
Radio IQ Charlottesville Bureau Chief Sandy Hausman (left) and Community Engagement Coordinator Dutchie Morelli chatting at the pre-program reception at the Paramount.
Guests at our pre-program reception mingle next to an eye-catching sign in one of the Paramount's lounges.
Full Disclosure host Roben Farzad (center) before the Full Disclosure Live program began on May 19th.
Richmond Times Dispatch columnist Jeff Schapiro (left) and Virginia Public Radio reporter Michael Pope in the lobby prior to Full Disclosure Live.
A happy group of listeners and supporters at our pre-event reception at the Paramount!
Thank you to CBS News Face the Nation moderator and UVa alum Margaret Brennan for joining Full Disclosure host Roben Farzad and helping us celebrate 50 years of great public radio in Virginia!
