Election 2024 Live Updates

The Radio IQ news team is bringing you live updates from across the Commonwealth, as Virginians weigh in on several key offices this election — from the presidential contest to the U.S. Senate and House races. Several local seats and a constitutional amendment are also on the ballot.
Vindman claims victory in Virginia's 7th Congressional district
While the race hasn't been officially called by the Associated Press, Democrat Eugene Vindman has declared victory in Virginia's 7th Congressional District.
The contest pitted two veterans against each other in a swing seat that Democrats held by five points after 2022 redistricting.
Here’s Eugene Vindman celebrating his win at a watch party in Fredericksburg with a message to those who voted against him.
“I respect you; I see you and I will represent you just as faithfully as I do every other constituent.”
The district was a must win for Democrats who hope to build a majority in the House of Representatives.
Republican candidate Derrick Anderson was not ready to concede late Tuesday night. In a message to supporters, he said, “we are hopeful that the final numbers will reflect the wonderful support we’ve seen during this campaign.”
Kamala Harris wins Virginia
Virginia's 13 electoral votes will go to Vice President Kamala Harris.
The race has now been called by the Associated Press.
Harris' margin of victory over former President Trump is currently sitting around four percent. And while that could still change, the race was significantly closer than some polling indicated in the days and weeks leading up to Election Day.
Harris’ victory marks the third time Donald Trump has lost the Old Dominion state. The Democratic nominee for president has won Virginia in every election since 2008.
Senator Tim Kaine wins third term
Democratic incumbent Tim Kaine has won another term in the U.S. Senate.
The race between him and Republican challenger Hung Cao has now been called by the Associated Press.
At an event in Richmond just moments ago, Kaine talked about what Virginians can expect from him for his next term.
“You may or may not over the course of the next six years agree or disagree with this or that, but I won’t embarrass you, I won’t let you down," Kaine said. "I won’t cause you to lose a moment of sleep, and we will keep moving Virginia and this country forward. Thank you so much!”
Republican Hung Cao received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump during a crowded Republican primary race.
This will be Kaine’s third term in Congress.
*This post has been updated to include the race call from the Associated Press
Wittman wins reelection in Virginia's 1st Congressional District
The Associated Press is calling the 1st Congressional District race for incumbent Republican Congressman Rob Wittman.
He defeated Democrat Leslie Mehta.
Wittman, who worked at the Virginia Department of Health for more than 20 years, was first elected in 2007.
The Republican-leaning district spans Richmond-area suburbs and parts of the Tidewater region.
Virginia's 7th Congressional District called for McClellan
The first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress has won reelection.
Democrat Jennifer McClellan has been declared the winner in the state's 4th District by the Associated Press. That district stretches from Richmond south to the border with North Carolina.
McClellan defeated Republican challenger Bill Moher.
In March 2023, she won a special election for the seat held by Democratic Congressman Donald McEachin, who died weeks after being elected to a fourth term.
Republican McGuire wins in 5th Congressional District
Another race now being called by the Associated Press in Virginia — the state's 5th Congressional District. That covers much of Central Virginia — including the Lynchburg area.
John McGuire, a state senator and former Navy SEAL, defeated Democrat Gloria Witt.
McGuire became the Republican nominee for the 5th District after incumbent Congressman Bob Good in a primary race last June. In a recount of the primary results, election officials said McGuire defeated Good by fewer than 375 votes out of nearly 63,000 cast.
Subramanyam wins Virginia's 10th Congressional District
The Associated Press has called Virginia's 10th Congressional District for Democrat Suhas Subramanyam.
He defeated Republican Mike Clancy after clinching the Democratic nomination in a crowded primary last June.
Subramanyam received a key endorsement from Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton to be her successor after she declined to seek reelection for health reasons.
A look at two mayoral races
Voters in Richmond and Roanoke are also picking their next mayors this election.
In Roanoke, Democratic Vice Mayor Joe Cobb is essentially tied with former Republican Mayor David Bowers — with 14 of the city's 20 precincts reporting.
Turning to Virginia's capital, Danny Avula is leading among five candidates for Richmond mayor. To win that seat, a candidate needs to have the most votes in five of the nine City Council districts to win.
Both cities also have several open City Council seats.
10PM Update: Petersburg likely home of Virginia's final casino, Connolly wins in 11th
Voters in Petersburg appear to have approved a casino project there.
Voters backed the proposal 82% to 18%.
State law allows for five casinos across Virginia — with four of those projects already accounted for.
Meanwhile, Democratic incumbent Gerry Connolly has won reelection in Virginia's 11th Congressional district — according to the Associated Press. That district includes parts of Northern Virginia. Connolly has won a ninth term after defeating Republican challenger Mike Van Meter.
Turning to the presidential contest — it's very close. Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are essentially tied at 49%. 118 of the state's 133 localities are reporting some results — with many counties showing 100% of Election Night results being accounted for.
Virginia incumbent Democratic Senator Tim Kaine leads Republican challenger Hung Cao 52% to 48% in the only other statewide race on this year's ballot.
Republican incumbent Jen Kiggans currently holds a 14-point lead over Democrat Missy Cotter Smasal in the Virginia 2nd District. And Democrat Eugene Vindman is leading Republican Derrick Anderson in the 7th by about three points.
Those two districts were believed to be the most competitive in Virginia leading up to Election Day.
Scott wins in Virginia's 3rd Congressional District
Democratic incumbent Congressman Bobby Scott has won reelection in the state's 3rd District — according to the Associated Press.
Scott has defeated Republican challenger John Sitka in the district that includes Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk and Portsmouth and parts of Chesapeake.
Scott became Virginia's first Black congressman since Reconstruction when he was first elected in 1992.
Commissioner Beals: Voting was smooth across Virginia today
Virginia’s Commissioner of Elections says voting was very smooth today across the Commonwealth.
Susan Beals talked about what happens from here during a media briefing earlier this hour.
“Tomorrow morning, we are going to start with the canvass," she said. "Which is when our electoral boards in every locality are going to meet to go back through the results of the election, the results tapes and all the materials from the election to double check those results.”
Provisional ballots from same-day registrations will also begin to be processed.
Beals added that localities have until the 15th to report their final results to the State Board of Elections. There will also be two voting audits during the week of the 18th.
Election results will then be certified on December 2nd.
Beals said a fire alarm was pulled at a precinct in Arlington earlier today. The building was evacuated, with voters being able to cast their ballots outside.
She also said that there were longer lines today in several college towns across the state. Beals said her team checked with registrars in those towns and added that all of those students were served.
Morgan Griffith reelected to eighth term
The Associated Press has declared Republican incumbent Morgan Griffith the winner in Virginia's 9th Congressional District.
That district covers southwestern Virginia.
Griffith will serve an eighth term after defeating Democratic challenger Karen Baker.
He has held the seat since 2010.
Cline wins reelection in Virginia's 6th District
Republican Congressman Ben Cline has won reelection in the state's 6th Congressional District. That's according to the Associated Press.
The 6th includes Roanoke and the Shenandoah Valley.
Cline won a fourth term after defeating Democrat Ken Mitchell.
Cline first won election to Congress in 2018 after a 16-year career in the state legislature. He received at least 60% of the vote in each of his first three congressional elections.
Stein wins North Carolina gubernatorial contest
North Carolina's Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein has won that state's election for governor — according to the Associated Press.
Stein defeats Republican Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson.
North Carolina's current governor — Roy Cooper — is term-limited.
Democrats have now won eight of the state’s past nine gubernatorial elections.
9PM Update: Presidential and U.S. Senate races are close
As of 9PM, only one race in Virginia has been called — Democratic Congressman Don Beyer in Virginia's 8th District has won reelection.
In the presidential contest, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are essentially tied — with 95 of Virginia's 133 localities reporting some results as of this hour.
The U.S. Senate between Democrat Tim Kaine and Republican Hung Cao has also tightened. Kaine leads Cao 52% to 48%.
Republican incumbent Jen Kiggans leads Democrat Missy Cotter Smasal 57% to 40% in Virginia's 2nd District — which covers the Hampton Roads area.
In the 7th District, Democrat Eugene Vindman holds a 51%-49% advantage over Republican Derrick Anderson. That district includes parts of Central and Northern Virginia. Incumbent Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger declined to run for reelection this year — instead choosing to run for Virginia governor next year.
Stay with us this evening as results continue to roll in.
First race called in Virginia
The Associated Press has made its first call in Virginia.
Democratic Congressman Don Beyer in Virginia's 8th Congressional district has won reelection to a sixth term. He defeated Republican challenger Jerry Tores and two independent candidates. That district includes Arlington County and other parts of Northern Virginia.
Meanwhile, Democrat Kamala Harris still leads Republican Donald Trump in Virginia, but that margin has shrunk to just three points — with more than half of localities across the state reporting some results.
Democratic incumbent Tim Kaine still leads Republican challenger Hung Cao 53% to 47% in the only other statewide race on this year's ballot for U.S. Senate.
It also appears an amendment that would change the language of the surviving spouse tax exemption from “killed in action” to “died in the line of duty” appears poised to pass. It has more than 93% support with more than half of the state's localities reporting some results.
8PM Update: No races called yet
No races in Virginia have been called at this hour.
According to the state's Department of Elections website, just under half of localities across Virginia have started reporting some results.
As of 8PM, Democrat Kamala Harris leads Republican Donald Trump 54% to 43%.
Incumbent Democratic Senator Tim Kaine is slightly outpacing the top of his party's ticket. He leads Republican challenger Hung Cao 56% to 44% at this hour.
West Virginia called for Trump, Justice wins U.S. Senate seat
Two results now from West Virginia, as confirmed by the Associated Press.
The AP has called that state and its four electoral votes for former President Donald Trump.
Republican Governor Jim Justice has also won election to the U.S. Senate — flipping the seat formerly held by independent Joe Manchin. Manchin is retiring from the chamber.
It is the first time since 1958 that both of West Virginia's senators will be Republicans.
First Virginia results begin trickling in
The first Virginia results in the 2024 election have started to populate on the state's Department of Elections website.
Several counties are starting to report results, including Tazewell, Carroll, Henry, Bath, Chesterfield and Prince William Counties.
While polls closed at 7pm, anyone still in line then will be able to cast their ballot.
There are several key races to watch in Virginia tonight.
The presidential race will grab a lot of headlines, but Virginians are also weighing in on the U.S. Senate race between Democratic incumbent Tim Kaine and Republican Hung Cao.
A state constitutional amendment is also on the ballot. It would change the language of a surviving spouse tax exemption from “killed in action” to “died in the line of duty.”
There are two Congressional districts considered to be competitive this cycle: the 7th and 2nd Districts.
In the 7th, which includes parts of Central and Northern Virginia, Republican Derrick Anderson is facing off with Democrat Eugene Vindman.
And in the 2nd, Republican incumbent Jen Kiggans is trying to win reelection over Democrat Missy Cotter Smasal. That district covers the Hampton Roads area.
There are also several local races to note. Richmond and Roanoke are both electing new mayors, with several city council seats in both cities also up for grabs.
Voters in Petersburg will also decide whether that city should be home to the state's fifth and final casino project.
Stay tuned here for the latest results as they continue to roll in.
Polls in Virginia are now closed
Polling places across Virginia are now closed.
However, anyone still in line will be allowed to cast their ballot.
We'll have more details throughout the night as results begin to roll in. You can also check the Virginia Department of Elections website for the latest.
Additionally, results will be available at the Virginia Public Access Project, and here on Radio IQ's website.
Albemarle voters excited to cast ballots
At midday, the gym at Ivy School west of Charlottesville was crowded with would-be voters, volunteers and poll workers. State Delegate Amy Laufer dropped by to thank those dedicated to a clean election.
“These are folks who live in our community and are doing this because they care about democracy, they care about our country, and they want this election to be done right too," she said.
19-year-old Katharine Harris was casting a ballot for the first time and was determined to do everything right.
“I’m so excited. I actually did triple-check my ballot, just in case."
And she was not alone.
“It’s really important to me, my sisters, my mom.," Harris told Radio IQ.
And did her friends share that view?
"Yes ma’am!" she said.
Damascus residents turn out to vote, in a town that's still rebuilding after flooding from Helene
Voters in Damascus are casting their votes Tuesday, in a town that’s still rebuilding after devastating flooding in September from Hurricane Helene.
Floodwater damaged Michael S. Milhorne’s home in Taylor’s Valley, just outside Damascus, but he said he made sure to get here today to cast his vote. He voted for some Republicans, but not for Donald Trump.
“I voted for Kamela Harris. I’m concerned about the democracy of our country. And that’s the reason I voted the way I did,” Milhorne said.
Damascus, with a population of 700 people, is a popular outdoor destination. Today, even after the floods, the Creeper Trail is filled with bikers. There are also residents who have moved here from outside the area, which is one reason the town tends to lean more towards the left compared with most of southwest Virginia, which is a deep red part of Virginia.
But Trump signs still cover most yards in Damascus, and brought supporters out to the polls.
Walking into the Damascus precinct carrying an oxygen tank, Teresa Seymore said this is the third election she’s voting for Donald Trump.
“Number one issue’s the border and the immigrants that’s come in and taken over jobs and get better benefits than Americans are getting,” Seymore said, adding that she thinks most people in Damascus are even more excited for Trump this year than in previous elections.
Commissioner Beals: Five types of results on Department of Elections website
Virginia election officials say voting today has gone relatively smoothly.
Commissioner of Elections Susan Beals says 11 voters in one Richmond precinct were given federal-only ballots earlier today – meaning they couldn’t vote in local races. During a briefing about an hour ago, Beals said the chief in Richmond’s 310th precinct was removed – but she didn’t have specifics.
Beals also previewed what Virginians can expect on the Department of Elections reporting website after the polls close at 7. There are five types of results on that page…
“Not all of them are going to be populating tonight. The three kinds that you will see populate tonight are early in-person votes, absentee by mail votes and Election Day votes," she said. "The provisional and post-election votes will be populating later on before we certify the result.”
Polls close at 7, and Beals said anyone still in line then will be able to cast their ballot.
Feelings of anxiety and hope among voters in Roanoke
One of the first people in line at a northeast Roanoke precinct was Lauryn Marshall, a first-time voter.
“This vote is very important to our future," Marshall said. "I really hope people do the right thing.”
For city voter John DiLauro, the decision came down to asking if people were better off now than four years ago.
"And if the answer to that question is yes, that you are better off, then vote blue. If the answer to that question is no and you think we need a change in the guard, vote red," DiLauro explained.
Roanoke is choosing a mayor and three members of city council this year. And those local issues were very important to Shaka Sydnor. He brought his three little boys to the polls.
“For me it's schools," Sydnor said. "I think leadership, just modeling leadership and civility sort of a return to civility is what I'm thinking about.”
David W. Wilson would also like to see more civil discussions of the issues facing the country.
“We didn't used to have this problem. You know, you could disagree with somebody on politics and still go have dinner, and now people don't do that. They're just so militant,” Wilson said.
Elections Commissioner reports record number of voter registrations
Virginia Commissioner of Elections Susan Beals says the state has seen a record number of voter registrations - more than 6.3 million, and another record – more than
2.3 million have already voted in person or by mail.
In a Thursday morning briefing, Beals said the only problem reported thus far was that 11 voters in one Richmond precinct were given federal-only ballots, meaning they couldn't vote in local races. But she said that issue has since been resolved.
Beals said there's been extensive preparation for today with law enforcement too, looking at various scenarios.
"I can't speak any further to specifics, but there's been a lot of planning and forethought that's gone into today, and we're very confident that we're going to have a safe and secure election in Virginia today," she explained.
Beals said more than 120,000 mail-in ballots have yet to be received. They need to be postmarked today and received by noon on Friday.
She said no voters have been removed from the rolls under Governor Glenn Youngkin's Executive Order since October 14. That figure remains at 1,600.
The state included that information is some its filings while appealing the lower court rulings, but that fact went largely unreported.
Views from Election Day in Virgnia
Election Day views from across Virginia
Polls are open
Polls are open across Virginia. They'll be open until 7:00pm.
If you are in line at 7:00, you will be allowed to vote.
You can check you registration status and find your polling place at the Virginia Dept. of Elections website.