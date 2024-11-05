Election 2024 Live Updates

Brad Kutner Democrat Eugene Vindman at his watch party in Fredericksburg.

While the race hasn't been officially called by the Associated Press, Democrat Eugene Vindman has declared victory in Virginia's 7th Congressional District.

The contest pitted two veterans against each other in a swing seat that Democrats held by five points after 2022 redistricting.

Here’s Eugene Vindman celebrating his win at a watch party in Fredericksburg with a message to those who voted against him.

“I respect you; I see you and I will represent you just as faithfully as I do every other constituent.”

The district was a must win for Democrats who hope to build a majority in the House of Representatives.

Republican candidate Derrick Anderson was not ready to concede late Tuesday night. In a message to supporters, he said, “we are hopeful that the final numbers will reflect the wonderful support we’ve seen during this campaign.”