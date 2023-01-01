May 18th Event
Our next 50th Anniversary special event is Thursday May 18th in Charlottesville: Full Disclosure Live Presents Margaret Brennan, host of CBS' Face the Nation. Full Disclosure host Roben Farzad will interview Brennan during this special program at the Paramount Theater. Tickets ($15) will be available at the Paramount soon. Members of our 50/50 Club will enjoy free admission and VIP seating; more details on that coming soon. Mark your calendar for this exciting event with Roben and Margaret! Stay tuned here on our website and to social media for more details.
Margaret Brennan is moderator of Face the Nation on CBS. She is also the Network’s chief foreign affairs correspondent based in Washington, D.C. Brennan became moderator of Face the Nation in February 2018 and quickly became known for her tough but fair questioning of world leaders, politicians, and policy makers. She brings to her coverage of domestic politics a background in national security and financial news.
Brennan’s interviews with leaders, scientists, and newsmakers during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Face the Nation two 2021 Emmy Award nominations. The broadcast also received two Emmy Award nominations in 2022 for its coverage of the collapse of Afghanistan as the Taliban took over and for Brennan’s exclusive interview with Dr. Deborah Birx, White House COVID-19 Response Task Force Coordinator under President Trump.
As the second woman to host the venerable CBS News broadcast, Brennan has continued Face the Nation's legacy as America’s premier Sunday morning public affairs program and helped propel it to be the most watched in its category during the 2020-2021 and the 2021-2022 television season. Brennan was recognized in 2023 with Multichannel News’ annual ‘Woman of Influence’ Award. Prior to joining CBS News, Brennan spent a decade covering the global financial markets. She anchored and reported for Bloomberg Television around the globe.
Brennan is a board member of the Council on Foreign Relations and also sits on the advisory board for the University of Virginia School of Politics and the Smurfit School of Business. She is also a member of the Gridiron Club.
Brennan graduated with highest distinction from the University of Virginia in 2002, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in foreign affairs and Middle East studies with a minor in Arabic.
