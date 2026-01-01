Giving Tuesday Week - Milk for Good

This holiday season support public radio and Virginia Food Banks with a special ﻿Milk for Good Thank You Gift.

42% of Virginias report facing food insecurity and many are

turning to their local food pantries for help.

Massive government layoffs and the elimination

of SNAP benefits to 130,000 Virginia recipients together with inflation

and rising food costs have created a strain on Virginia Food Banks

this holiday season.





Now until midnight this Friday

WVTF/Radio IQ is lowering the Milk for Good

donation level from $150 ($12.50/month) to $120

or by becoming a $10 monthly donor.

Your gift provides 50 servings of milk

from Virginia Dairy Farmers

for children and families in need

across Virginia this holiday season

We hope you will make a gift to this public radio service and request Milk for Good as your thank you gift as part of your Giving Tuesday and end of year giving.

The 2026 Winter Fund Drive begins December 9. Make your gift now and it will count towards our goal of raising $100,000 by December 11.

Your gift will benefit this public radio service, Virginia Food Banks, Virginia Dairy Farmers and families in need across Virginia.

Milk is the most requested but least available item at food banks across the country. The Milk for Good thank you gift provides 50 servings of milk

from Virginia Dairy farmers to Virginia Food Banks.

By requesting the Milk for Good Thank You Gift, a portion of your contribution will provide 50 servings of fresh milk to the tables of those in need across the state.

Support your public radio service, the Federation of Virginia Food Banks, and our local Dairy Farm Families while helping families in need across Virginia.

Just click the RED DONATE button at the top of the screen, make your donation, and select the Milk for Good Thank You Gift from the Thank You Gifts menu on the pledge form.