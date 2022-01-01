Make a gift of $150 or a monthly sustaining pledge of $12.50 and choose Milk for Good as your Thank You Gift. A portion of your gift will provide 60 servings of fresh milk from Virginia Dairy Farmers for Virginia's Food Banks.

For over a decade, WVTF Public Radio and The Federation of Virginia Food Banks have partnered to offer RADIO IQ & WVTF Music listeners an opportunity to forego the usual membership t-shirts and tote bags and instead direct a portion of their donations to go to helping fight hunger in their communities. To date, WVTF Music & Radio IQ listeners have contributed over $150,000 to Virginia’s Food Banks.

In Fall 2020, WVTF and the Federation of Virginia’s Food Banks partnered to raise funds for the ‘Milk for Good’ program. Milk is the most requested yet least donated item at food banks nationwide. Through the Milk for Good program, Virginia Food Banks are now able to address this shortage while also supporting Virginia dairy farms. Since the 2020 Fall Fund Drive Radio IQ & WVTF Music listeners have provided over 165,000 servings of milk.

Support your public radio service and our local Dairy Farm Families while helping families in need across Virginia.


