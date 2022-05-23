© 2022
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Va. News: Clean energy vehicle fleets and a new opera

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published May 23, 2022 at 5:26 AM EDT
VPAP_w_background
VPAP
/

Fredericksburg has joined a multi-state program designed to help local governments switch over to clean energy vehicles. And the Virginia court case that ended bans on interracial marriage will be commemorated with an opera.

Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

Tags

News Local NewsVPAP
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a long time member of the WVTF/RADIO IQ news department and produces news content as well as public affairs programs. Fred's career in broadcasting began in North Carolina's Triad before switching from commercial radio where he'd held numerous positions including program director to hosting public radio programming at WVTF.
See stories by Fred Echols