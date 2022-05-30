© 2022
Walk for Appalachia's Future highlights environmental and economic justice

RADIO IQ | By David Seidel
Published May 30, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT
Jordan Bell Tour
1 of 6  — Jordan Bell Tour
Jordan Bell begins the tour at the Gainsboro library branch on Patton Avenue.
David Seidel
Bell Claytor House
2 of 6  — Bell Claytor House
The group stops at what was the location of the Claytor home.
David Seidel
Claytor Sidewalk
3 of 6  — Claytor Sidewalk
The Claytor family name is still in the sidewalk at the property.
David Seidel
Claytor Memorial Clinic
4 of 6  — Claytor Memorial Clinic
The Claytor Memorial Clinic was built in 1948 and was later seized by the city as a part of urban renewal. The family fought a lengthy lawsuit to get the property back, though by then the home had burned and the clinic building was in disrepair.
David Seidel
Oliver Hill Home
5 of 6  — Oliver Hill Home
A stop at the boyhood home of civil rights lawyer Oliver Hill, Sr. His boyhood neighbor, Edward Dudley, later became the Black person to represent the United States as an ambassador.
David Seidel
Henry Street
6 of 6  — Henry Street
Jordan Bell lists some of the businesses that were once active on Henry Street.
David Seidel

On a hot May morning, Roanoke historian and community organizer Jordan Bell guides about 30 people through the city’s Gainsboro neighborhood.

"This was southwest Virginia’s own Black Wall Street," he says at the tour's start. "It had over 200 businesses. It had a medical clinic. It had its own hospital. It had its own library. It had doctors offices. It had taxi companies, movie theaters, hotels…"

The once-bustling African American community was cut up and left to wither by what was described as urban renewal in the 1950’s, 60’s and 70’s.

The themes from Bell’s tour—eminent domain, unkept promises and communities with limited resources to fight—are familiar to people on the Walk for Appalachia’s Future. They spent the last few days learning about and advocating for efforts to fight the Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline.

"Yeah, you can’t get away from how it all relates," says Laura Kaye as she walks along Gilmer Avenue.

Kaye is from Massachusetts and was involved in efforts to stop two pipelines there. She admits she didn't know much about the Mountain Valley project but has been surprised by what she's seen. "After I got here and I saw the contrast between the beautiful mountains here and these slashes in them caused by the pipeline construction, it’s just shocking."

Soledad Haren joined the group from New York City. "It’s really eye opening to see that across the country, cities big and small, we’re all fighting the same fight," Haren says at a stop on Henry Street. She travels frequently for her job and has seen a similar result from so-called urban renewal efforts. "I have seen this in every city in America and it’s infuriating. It’s destroying our history, our culture."

The walk will end with rallies in Richmond on Friday and Saturday. Laura Kay says she'll take a feeling of solidarity home after the walk. "The energy, the continued resisting, the fighting back, not allowing corporations to roll over us."

David Seidel
David Seidel is proud to lead the journalists at Radio IQ and WVTF as news director. David joined the newsroom in May 2017 and brings more than 20 years of experience in broadcast journalism in Virginia. Prior to joining Radio IQ David was an assistant news director, assignment manager and producer at WDBJ Television in Roanoke. He also worked as a reporter for WHSV Television in Harrisonburg. David graduated from Washington and Lee University in Lexington with degrees in journalism and history.
