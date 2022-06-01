After months of negotiations, the General Assembly has come to an agreement on the state budget

Governor Glenn Youngkin is now considering his first budget since taking office.

Members of the General Assembly are sending Governor Glenn Youngkin a budget that has some but not all of what he asked for. The budget proposal currently under consideration increases the standard deduction, although it's not doubled like the way the governor promised on the campaign trail. And it gets rid of the state share of the grocery tax, but not the local option like the governor wanted.

Senator Barbara Favola is a Democrat from Arlington who says the budget deal currently on the table is a true bipartisan compromise that lawmakers on both sides of the aisle can be proud of.

"I do hope the governor finds it as appealing as many of us do," Favola says. "And maybe perhaps the governor will decide to just sign off on this budget and not use a line-item veto."

But the budget proposal does not have a gas tax holiday, which the governor was hoping would be included. Republican Senator Ryan McDougle of Hanover County says that's concerning to him because of the rising cost of gas.

"I want to invite the governor to send us some amendments, to look at some line-item vetoes to make some suggestions," says McDougle.

The General Assembly has a few days to send their version of the budget to the governor, then Youngkin will get a week to suggest amendments. Lawmakers are expected to return to Richmond for a final vote before the deadline at the end of this month.

