Full Disclosure Briefing: Spiking housing costs
The COVID-19 pandemic changed how and where many people work. Add in the pressure of inflation, and you have the recipe for spiking housing costs in metro areas like Richmond.
Roben Farzad, host of the Full Disclosure podcast, and Weekend Edition host Craig Wright talk about the impacts.
You can listen to Full Disclosure, hosted by Roben Farzad, Saturdays at 8pm on Radio IQ.
This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.