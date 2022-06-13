Va. News: Community college housing, wrongfully imprisoned compensation
A bill championed in the General Assembly by the UVA Innocence Project would increase compensation paid to people wrongly imprisoned by the state. And, a Virginia community college will be the first in the Commonwealth to provide housing for students.
Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.
