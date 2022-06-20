Va. News: LEGO to Chesterfield County and Virginia's red flag law
Virginia's red flag law has been used hundreds of times in the past two years, but not everyone is happy about it. And, Chesterfield County will soon be the only place in the U.S. where LEGOs are made.
Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.
This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.