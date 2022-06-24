© 2022
As reaction to Supreme Court ruling grows, Youngkin says he will seek legislation on abortion

RADIO IQ | By Associated Press
Published June 24, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT
SCOTUS Abortion Protest
Jacquelyn Martin
/
AP
Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Friday that he will seek legislation to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy in comments shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The Republican told The Washington Post he has asked four Republican lawmakers to draft the legislation. He told the Post that although he favors banning most abortions after 15 weeks, a cutoff at 20 weeks might be necessary to build consensus in the divided Virginia legislature.

He reiterated his support for exceptions in cases of rape, incest or when the life of the mother is at risk.

In a statement, he said he’s asked for legislation to be introduced when the General Assembly convenes in January.

Associated Press
