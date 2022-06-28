© 2022
Full Disclosure Briefing: The impact of a federal gas tax holiday

RADIO IQ | By Craig Wright & Roben Farzad
Published June 28, 2022 at 5:03 AM EDT
Virginia legislators turned away a short-term break on the gasoline tax. But now President Biden and some others are considering a similar federal gas tax holiday.

Roben Farzad, host of the Full Disclosure podcast, and Weekend Edition host Craig Wright talk about the potential impacts.

