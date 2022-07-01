Floyd library offers free vegetables to help address food insecurity

As the cost for food continues to hit families across Virginia, several libraries across the state are offering free food. At least two libraries have food pantries, one in Pearisburg, in Giles County, and another in Chesapeake, in the Hampton Roads region. A library in Fredericksburg has a community garden, managed by librarian staff and volunteers for donations to a local food bank. And a library in Floyd now has a community fridge, with free vegetables, some of which are grown at local farms.

The fridge, located inside the library’s entrance, was provided by a donor. A food pantry called Plenty is supplying the food. There are onions, carrots, potatoes, salad greens and swiss chard, some of which are locally grown in Floyd County. There’s also fresh bread.

“And people are welcome to come in and take what they need,” said Joann Verostko, the manager of the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library in Floyd.

Although Virginia is the second largest agricultural exporter on the east coast, many people struggle to access to healthy food. According to the state Department of Health, rural communities tend to have higher rates of food insecurity. Many of the areas hardest hit are in southwestern Virginia. In some counties two out of every ten residents don’t have access to enough healthy food. In Floyd County and most of the New River Valley, about ten percent struggle, according to data compiled in 2019 by Feeding America.

And while a library may not be an obvious place to find food, Verostko said in a rural community like Floyd, it is one of the most accessible and visible locations.

“It’s definitely the center of the community, so it seemed like a good fit,” Verostko said.

“A library we like to say has something for everyone,” said Lisa Thompson, assistant manager of the Floyd library. “And library resources have started morphing into more than the traditional items you might think.” Thompson points out that the library also has telescopes you can check out, and state park passes to encourage people to explore new things.

A few days after they began offering food from the free fridge, several items were so popular they ran out. Verostco said Plenty will be restocking the fridge after the July 4 holiday. She said they are talking about expanding the free food program to other libraries in their system throughout Montgomery and Floyd Counties, and plan to present at a library conference later this year, alongside staff at the Chesapeake Central Library about how libraries can help address food insecurity.