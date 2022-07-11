Va. News: Fredericksburg bag tax, cell phones in the classroom
Mobile phones can be distractions for students in the classroom. But one local school board in Virginia believes it has the solution to that problem. And, Fredericksburg's plastic bag tax is bringing in more revenue than the city expected or wanted.
Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.
This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.