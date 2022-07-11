© 2022
Virginia's Public Radio
Virginia rolls out new system to notify victims of crime when perpetrator are being released

RADIO IQ | By Sandy Hausman
Published July 11, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT
Virginia DOC w background
Virginia has a new system to notify victims of crime if perpetrators are being transferred or released or have changed their names.

With the postal service proving erratic in some parts of Virginia and people reluctant to answer phone calls from numbers they don’t recognize, Virginia’s Department of Corrections has rolled out a new system for keeping in touch with the victims of crime.

“Welcome to Notification and Assistance for Victim Inclusion. NAVI is a victim-centered, user-friendly online platform,” says Amber Leake, director of Victim Services, in a video introducing the $253,000 program.

She explains that a notice will go out if an inmate is transferred to a different prison, changes his or her name, is paroled or released.

“Victims can voluntarily register to receive notifications for perpetrators who are incarcerated with our agency via a text message, an automated phone call, an automated e-mail, a letter in the mail or a combination of the four,” Leake explains.

The service is available to anyone who has suffered physical, emotional or financial harm as the direct result of a felony or certain misdemeanors and to the families of victims. The state informs them when a prisoner is getting out and which probation district is responsible for supervision. I’m Sandy Hausman.

To sign up, call 800- 560-4292 or visit victimservices@vadoc.virginia.gov

Criminal Justice System
Sandy Hausman
Sandy Hausman joined our news team in 2008 after honing her radio skills in Chicago. Since then, she's won several national awards for her reporting from the Society of Professional Journalists, the Society of Environmental Journalists, the Radio, Television and Digital News Association and the Public Radio News Directors' Association.
Sandy Hausman