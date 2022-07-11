Virginia rolls out new system to notify victims of crime when perpetrator are being released
With the postal service proving erratic in some parts of Virginia and people reluctant to answer phone calls from numbers they don’t recognize, Virginia’s Department of Corrections has rolled out a new system for keeping in touch with the victims of crime.
“Welcome to Notification and Assistance for Victim Inclusion. NAVI is a victim-centered, user-friendly online platform,” says Amber Leake, director of Victim Services, in a video introducing the $253,000 program.
She explains that a notice will go out if an inmate is transferred to a different prison, changes his or her name, is paroled or released.
“Victims can voluntarily register to receive notifications for perpetrators who are incarcerated with our agency via a text message, an automated phone call, an automated e-mail, a letter in the mail or a combination of the four,” Leake explains.
The service is available to anyone who has suffered physical, emotional or financial harm as the direct result of a felony or certain misdemeanors and to the families of victims. The state informs them when a prisoner is getting out and which probation district is responsible for supervision. I’m Sandy Hausman.
To sign up, call 800- 560-4292 or visit victimservices@vadoc.virginia.gov