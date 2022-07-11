Youngkin says marriage equality is protected in Virginia. Advocates say not really.

Appearing on the CBS Sunday program Face the Nation, Governor Glenn Youngkin was asked if he will take any steps to codify same-sex marriage in Virginia.

Steve Helber / AP Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin gestures as he speaks on Wednesday June 22, 2022, in Woodbridge.

"We actually do protect same-sex marriage in Virginia. That's the law in Virginia," he stated.

But Virginia has a constitutional amendment prohibiting same-sex marriage.

"I was surprised to hear the governor lie on national television so blatantly," said state Senator Adam Ebbin, a Democrat from Alexandria.

Back in 2020, he had a bill repealing statutory prohibitions on same-sex marriages. A spokeswoman for the governor pointed to that bill, now law, as the reason Youngkin says same-sex marriage is protected.

Ebbin says that doesn't make sense. "The law does not protect same-sex marriage. Just because it's not illegal does not make it protected."

Virginia’s constitutional amendment banning same-sex marriage is still on the books, although it’s currently not enforceable because of a U. S. Supreme Court decision that at least one conservative justice says should be revisited. Earlier this year, Democrats tried to repeal that Virginia’s anti-gay-marriage amendment, but those efforts were defeated in party-line votes in a House subcommittee controlled by Republicans.

