For the first time since 2020, large-scale health clinics planned in southwest Virginia

A free dental clinic will take place on July 22-23 in Wise County, hosted by the Mission of Mercy, a program of the Virginia Dental Association Foundation. This is the first time the organization has done a large-scale clinic since the pandemic began.

Similarly, another group in southwest Virginia, the Health Wagon, is starting back with its large pop-up free clinic in August. Doctors will be available for cancer screenings, dental care, ultrasounds, and other health services.

“This is marketed towards those that are uninsured, with high co-pays and high deductibles, but it could be people who are underinsured,” said Teresa Tyson, CEO of the Health Wagon. “We just want to remove the barriers that people have getting access to health care.”

Mike Still/ Virginia Dental Association Foundation / Patient receiving dental care at a previous dental clinic hosted in 2018 by the Mission of Mercy at the University of Virginia's College at Wise Wise Convocation Center.

In recent years, the Health Wagon has hosted smaller events, and seen patients through telemedicine, but nothing as big as the health fair they are planning in August.

Tyson said many of their patients, like many Americans, have been putting off regular check-ups with their doctors. “And with COVID, that’s forced a lot of people inside, going on three years now. We’re seeing people that are very, very sick.”

The Health Wagon’s free health event will take place at the Wise County fairgrounds on Aug 12- 26. Those interested can register by contacting the Health Wagon, (276) 328-8850.

The free dental clinic hosted by the Mission of Mercy will take place at the UVa-Wise Convocation Center on July 22-23; pre-registration begins on Thursday, July 21. Cleanings, fillings and other dental services will be provided free of charge. All patients will be screened for COVID-19.

A complete listing of dental clinics across Virginia, hosted by the Mission of Mercy and the Virginia Dental Association Foundation, can be found here.