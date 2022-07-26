Full Disclosure Briefing: The labor force squeeze
Virginia saw a big drop in unemployment in June. But the Now-Hiring signs are still out for all sorts of businesses and industries.
Roben Farzad, host of the Full Disclosure podcast, and Weekend Edition host Craig Wright explore the work force squeeze.
You can hear Full Disclosure, hosted by Roben Farzad, each Saturday at 8 pm on Radio IQ.
This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.