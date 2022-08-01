One Virginia congressman wants to put cameras into classrooms

Cameras are used to monitor security in many schools. But what about cameras to monitor what’s being taught? That's become a topic of discussion in a congressional race.

Congressman Bob Good is a Republican who represents central Virginia, and he says parents deserve to know what's happening at Virginia schools. That's why he's calling for cameras in the classroom.

“School boards have to know that parents are watching, their families are watching, their voters are watching and they will hold us accountable that we reflect what they want from us when we serve and represent them," Good says. "We want to make sure that we don’t have indoctrination going on in our schools.”

The allegation that schools are indoctrinating students is an idea rejected by Josh Throneburg. He's the Democrat running against Congressman Good this fall. Throneburg says teachers don't deserve this treatment.

"This is a group of people who were already overworked and underpaid before COVID ever came," says Throneburg. "COVID just made that so much worse, and so to bring proposals forward that just add more and more stress and pressure and lack of trust to those people, it would devastate our education system."

On the campaign trail, Republicans are trying to replicate the success Governor Glenn Youngkin had last year when he promised parents they'd have more say in what happens at their local schools.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

