AG Miyares joining effort to cut down on scam robocalls

Attorney General Jason Miyares is working with a bipartisan group of AGs from across the country to crack down on robocalls.

Odds are you're received a phone call like this:

"My name is Rachel, and I'm with Medicare benefits. How are you doing today?"

Spoiler alert: There is no Rachel and that's a scam robocall. Everybody gets them.

"So do I. I get them on my cell phone," says Attorney General Jason Miyares.

"I made the mistake of using my cell phone to get movie tickets or concert tickets," he explains. "I get the calls as well, so I know how that goes."

Now he's doing more than just feeling your pain. He's also working with a bipartisan group of 50 AGs from across the country to investigate consumer fraud with people pretending to be from Amazon or senior fraud with people pretending to be from Social Security.

"I can't comment on the specifics of what our investigations are going to be," Miyares says. "But I can tell you this — if we find bad actors that are targeting seniors and you’re going to have a group of attorney generals that are going to drop a hammer on them."

The National Consumer Law Center estimates that more than 33 million scam robocalls happen every day, with about $30 billion stolen last year alone.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

