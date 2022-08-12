Nonprofit plans COVID memorial in central Virginia

A Richmond-based nonprofit announced plans this week to build a COVID memorial in central Virginia. The nonprofit recently bought 150 acres in Goochland for the project.

The grand plans include a memorial wall, plus gardens and a reception center. All with a two-fold mission: provide a space of peace and support. Details were first reported by Richmond BizSense.

It’s the brainchild of Arlene Simmons, who runs a nonprofit in Richmond. She’s helped people through dozens of disasters, the pandemic just being the latest.

Throughout it all she’s been struck by what some of the children she served were saying as they struggled to understand how COVID was impacting their families.

“Why is it that no one’s thinking about my mom or my sister or my dad? Is it because we’re not important?” she recalled in a call with reporters and organizers this week. “And so the main focus is that everyone is important and everyone is loved and they are more than a statistic.”

Plans for the memorial are still evolving daily, including who will be included and a timeline of completion.

Organizers are eager to hear more public input and ideas, and the project will be supported by donations. You can learn more at their website .

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

