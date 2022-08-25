U.S. Energy Secretary applauds Biden's climate bill

Standing on the deck of a parking garage where Washington& Lee University installed solar panels 11 years ago, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm praised the school as a leader but said the same project today would be much cheaper thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act.

“You get a 30% tax credit on installing this, and those who manufacture the panels and the racks would get a 30% tax credit on manufacturing it,” she told a crowd on campus.

She said consumers would be rewarded for installing solar panels and could expect lower utility bills, and she promised deals, deals, deals for those who plan to buy an electric car or truck.

“$7,500 off the top and for the first time tax incentives for used electric vehicles – another $4,000 off the top at the dealer!”

But Senator Kaine said there was no deal clearing the way for the Mountain Valley Pipeline. To win support for this climate bill, Democrats promised to consider streamlining the approval process for gas pipelines.

“Senator Manchin, Senator Schumer, the speaker and the White House agreed there would be a bill for consideration, but what are the details of the bill? No one is committed to vote for the bill.”