Police funding is a hot topic on the campaign trail, including in Virginia's 7th District

The relationship between citizens and law enforcement officials has become one of the hottest issues on the campaign trail this year. And, it's become a topic of conversation in the 7th Congressional District.

On the campaign trail, Republican candidate Yesli Vega has repeatedly criticized Democrats for using the phrase defund the police. Incumbent Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger has repeatedly said she does not want to defund the police. But here’s Vega on Fox News.

"We see now based on the polling that the Democrats are trying to backpedal their position on defunding the police and attacking the police because the polling shows that the American people overwhelmingly reject the idea of getting rid of the police altogether," Vega said.

Now the dynamics of the issue have changed after the FBI executed a search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Vega responded by sending a fundraising email that said "Brandon and the Deep State will go to any lengths to slander and imprison our great president," adding that she believes the search was “not necessary or appropriate.” That prompted Spanberger to say this on Fox 5 in northern Virginia.

"We continue to see so many of my colleagues, my Republican colleagues and candidates including the one running against me, bashing the FBI," Spanberger said.

Vega responded with a written statement saying “the majority of agents” are “working hard to keep us safe,” although she says she believes the leadership at the FBI and the Department of Justice are “politically motivated.”

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

