RC Poll: A majority of Virginians have a favorable view of Youngkin for the first time

RADIO IQ | By Nick Gilmore
Published August 30, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT
Glenn Youngkin
Steve Helber
/
AP
FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin works in the old Governor's office at the Capitol Wednesday March 2, 2022, in Richmond, Va

A majority of Virginians have a favorable view of Governor Glenn Youngkin in new polling from Roanoke College.

The polling shows 51% of respondents have a favorable of the governor – the first time he’s garnered majority support in the school’s polling.

A lot of that support comes from Republicans – but the survey shows that his favorability increased slightly among Democrats and Independents as well.

President Joe Biden also saw a slight increase in favorability among those polled – up three points from the May survey to 41%.

A quarter of respondents said the country is headed in the right direction – another slight increase from May. Just over 70% said the nation is moving the wrong way – and while that’s high, it’s down from nearly 80% in the previous poll.

Just over half said Virginia is trending in the right direction, with 45% disagreeing. That's relatively unchanged from the May survey.

The polling from Roanoke College touched on several different topics. You can see them all here.

Updated: August 30, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT
Roanoke College is a financial supporter of Radio IQ.

Nick Gilmore
Nick Gilmore is a meteorologist, news producer and reporter/anchor for RADIO IQ. Nick joined the newsroom in 2016 and forecasts the weather for most of the state. He also works to get RADIO IQ’s award-winning journalism ready for broadcast.
