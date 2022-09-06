© 2022
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Full Disclosure Briefing: Amtrak reports record ridership

RADIO IQ | By Craig Wright & Roben Farzad
Published September 6, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT
Full Disclosure w background

Amtrak says Virginians are boarding trains in record numbers.

Roben Farzad – host of the Full Disclosure podcast – and Weekend Edition host Craig Wright discuss that and what it could mean for the future of passenger rail in the Commonwealth.

You can hear Full Disclosure, hosted by Roben Farzad, each Saturday night at 8:00 on Radio IQ.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

Tags

News Local News