Full Disclosure Briefing: Building biotech capacity in Virginia
Biotech is big business. And Virginia is trying to strengthen its position and bring more research and manufacturing back onshore.
Roben Farzad, host of the Full Disclosure podcast, and Weekend Edition host Craig Wright have more on how that plan is coming together.
You can hear Full Disclosure, hosted by Roben Farzad, each Saturday evening at 8 on Radio IQ.
This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.