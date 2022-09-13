© 2022
West Virginia lawmakers OK abortion ban with few exceptions

RADIO IQ | By Associated Press
Published September 13, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT
WV Abortion Protest
Leah Willingham
/
AP
Protestors rally outside the Senate chamber at the West Virginia state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va., as lawmakers debated a sweeping bill to ban abortion in the state with few exceptions on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Several Republican lawmakers have said they hope the bill will make it impossible for the state's only abortion clinic to continue to offer the procedure.

West Virginia’s Legislature has passed a sweeping abortion ban with few exceptions.

Several Republicans say they hope the bill approved Tuesday will make it impossible for the state’s only abortion clinic to continue to offer the procedure.

Under the legislation, rape and incest victims would be able to obtain abortions at up to eight weeks of pregnancy, but only if they report to law enforcement first. Such victims who are minors would have until 14 weeks to terminate a pregnancy and must report to either law enforcement or a physician.

Abortions also would be allowed in cases of medical emergencies.

Associated Press
