Free community festival brings musicians and artisans together in Floyd

RADIO IQ | By Luke Church
Published September 15, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT
Lineberry Park

Festival season is upon us, and live music can be heard throughout the state. A nexus of roots music in southwest VA is hosting one of the smaller gatherings this weekend.

(Music)

“It’s a very organic local, festival, it’s really, it’s Floyd, it’s a true Floyd festival.”

Alan Graf says the Floyd Americana Music and Arts Festival is smaller than other festivals, but still boasts 3 stages with over 20 musical acts and local artisans and vendors.

“The vision of it, which is my vision, was to combine local artists and artisans with local musicians”

Unlike some other festivals, Graf says the vendors and the music are not separated.

“We’re combining it all, so as people shop and look at all these cool handmade crafts, which all have to be mad in the local area, they get to listen to the music as well.”

Graf, a lawyer and musician, moved to Floyd ten years ago. He says he was attracted by the music and art, and the festival allows to him share that with others.

“It’s a work of love. I don’t get paid, as a matter of fact I lose money each year. Anyhow it’s just something I like doing and like seeing all these musicians getting together and play for appreciative audiences and all these folks who are doing pottery and baskets and weaving and community drumming, woodworking. I mean there’s all sorts of really cool stuff.”

The Floyd Americana Music and Arts Festival, this Sunday September 18th from noon to 6:00 in downtown Floyd.

(Music)

Floyd Americana Music and Arts Festival

Free admission

