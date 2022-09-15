© 2022
Study shows blood type may correlate with risk of stroke

RADIO IQ | By Sandy Hausman
Published September 15, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT
Bradford Worrall
UVA
/
Doctors at universities around the nation, including UVA's Bradford Worrall, reviewed the records of nearly 17,000 stroke patients under the age of 60.

For decades, this country has been educating the public about stroke, and informational campaigns appear to have made a difference according to UVA neurologist Bradford Worrall.

“Stroke had fallen from the third leading cause of death in the United States down to being the fifth leading cause of death, and this was probably due to improved control of risk factors like high blood pressure, smoking and diabetes.”

But, he says, the trend is reversing now with a growing number of younger people suffering strokes.

“Undoubtedly the obesity epidemic has played an important role, hypertension and diabetes, both of which are associated with obesity.”

In a study of nearly 17,000 patients between the ages of 18 and 59, Worrell says scientists discovered another intriguing factor in predicting stroke risk for people under 60 – blood type. Those with type A had a 16% higher risk while those with type O were 12% less likely to suffer a stroke. Worrall says people with type A blood need not worry, but – like all of us — they should watch their weight, work with their doctor to control blood pressure, diabetes and an irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation, and – if they smoke — quit!

Sandy Hausman
Sandy Hausman joined our news team in 2008 after honing her radio skills in Chicago. Since then, she's won several national awards for her reporting from the Society of Professional Journalists, the Society of Environmental Journalists, the Radio, Television and Digital News Association and the Public Radio News Directors' Association.
