Study shows blood type may correlate with risk of stroke

For decades, this country has been educating the public about stroke, and informational campaigns appear to have made a difference according to UVA neurologist Bradford Worrall.

“Stroke had fallen from the third leading cause of death in the United States down to being the fifth leading cause of death, and this was probably due to improved control of risk factors like high blood pressure, smoking and diabetes.”

But, he says, the trend is reversing now with a growing number of younger people suffering strokes.

“Undoubtedly the obesity epidemic has played an important role, hypertension and diabetes, both of which are associated with obesity.”

In a study of nearly 17,000 patients between the ages of 18 and 59, Worrell says scientists discovered another intriguing factor in predicting stroke risk for people under 60 – blood type. Those with type A had a 16% higher risk while those with type O were 12% less likely to suffer a stroke. Worrall says people with type A blood need not worry, but – like all of us — they should watch their weight, work with their doctor to control blood pressure, diabetes and an irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation, and – if they smoke — quit!

