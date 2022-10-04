Debate topic: Defending democracy

During a debate over the weekend, Republican Congressional candidate Hung Cao was asked if he believes Joe Biden is the duly elected president of the United States and if the 2020 election was free, fair and untainted.

Cao, who is running in a Northern Virginia seat currently held by Democratic incumbent Jennifer Wexton, responded this way. "Joe Biden is the President of the United States. If you don't believe me, go to the gas pumps or go to the grocery store and that'll tell you who is."

Congresswoman Wexton took the opportunity to talk about how important threats to democracy are in this election cycle. "I was there on January 6, and I saw the people who had been brainwashed into thinking that the election had been stolen from them. We cannot continue to let that happen," Wexton said. "Democracy is absolutely under attack, and one of the reasons I ran for Congress in the first place is because I saw democracy is hanging by a thread. So many people don't seem to care about democracy as long as they win, and they want to win at all costs."

The 10th Congressional District is one of the three races in Virginia this year that may determine which party controls the House of Representatives. The Cook Political Report rates it a "solid Democrat" seat, but the campaign season is just beginning.

