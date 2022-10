After 113 days of waiting, the Virginia Aquarium is pleased to announce the birth of two rare crocodiles known as tomistomas. Parents Ralf and Sommer have produced eggs in the past, but they did not hatch. Experts say the new babies, each about a foot long, will double in size over the next year and should contribute to the genetic diversity of the endangered crocs. There are, perhaps, 25-hundred tomistomas left in the world.