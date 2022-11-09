Fifth district Democrats mourn the mid-term election, celebrate other wins and future prospects

As expected, Bob Good won a second term in Congress. The far-right Republican beat his Democratic opponent Josh Throneburg by a substantial margin.

“The fifth district is a bright red, conservative district, and I’m just so encouraged and so thankful to the voters of the 5th district who gave us overwhelming support – about ten points above where we finished two years ago," Good told reporters. "I’m looking forward to continuing the battle in Washington.”

Long-time political reporter Bob Gibson said Democrats could take comfort in victories claimed by Abigail Spanberger in the 7th and Jennifer Wexton in the 10th congressional district, but in Tidewater Democrat Elaine Luria lost her bid for re-election, and Gibson says the Republican in that race was not the only one who could claim victory.

“I think it shows that our governor is in relatively good shape," Gibson says. "He’s from Virginia Beach, and I think he helped carry Jen Kiggins across the finish line.”

He adds that Democrats can look forward to next year’s races for state delegate.

“Those districts are going to be very different from previous districts. In Charlottesville the Democrats have a district and even a shot at the Albemarle County district.”

Much of the newly drawn 55th district had been represented by Republican Rob Bell. Meanwhile, Democrats may see a contest between Senator Creigh Deeds and Delegate Sally Hudson who could announce plans to seek a seat in the state senate today.