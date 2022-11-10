DC AG filing civil suit vs. Commanders, Snyder, NFL, Goodell

The attorney general for the District of Columbia says his office is filing a civil consumer protection lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Attorney General Karl Racine announced the civil complaint at a news conference Thursday. Racine says the team and league violated D.C. consumers' rights based on what they knew about the organization's workplace misconduct.

BREAKING: My office is suing Commanders owner Dan Snyder, the Commanders, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and the NFL for colluding to deceive District residents—the heart of the Commanders’ fanbase—about an investigation into toxic workplace culture. — AG Karl A. Racine (@AGKarlRacine) November 10, 2022

The Commanders are the subject of multiple ongoing investigations into workplace culture and potential financial improprieties.