© 2022
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

DC AG filing civil suit vs. Commanders, Snyder, NFL, Goodell

RADIO IQ | By Associated Press
Published November 10, 2022 at 1:45 PM EST
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL football team's new name on Feb. 2 in Landover, Md.
Patrick Semansky
/
AP
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL football team's new name on Feb. 2 in Landover, Md.

The attorney general for the District of Columbia says his office is filing a civil consumer protection lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Attorney General Karl Racine announced the civil complaint at a news conference Thursday. Racine says the team and league violated D.C. consumers' rights based on what they knew about the organization's workplace misconduct.

The Commanders are the subject of multiple ongoing investigations into workplace culture and potential financial improprieties.

Tags
News Local News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press