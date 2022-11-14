© 2022
News

3 dead in University of Virginia shooting; suspect sought

RADIO IQ | By Associated Press,
Sandy Hausman
Published November 14, 2022 at 8:20 AM EST
UVA Shooting Daylight AP
Steve Helber
/
AP
A Virginia State Police crime scene investigation truck is on the scene of an overnight shooting at the University of Virginia, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Charlottesville. Va.

Authorities say three people have been killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at the University of Virginia and a student is being sought as a suspect.

Christopher Jones
University of Virginia Police
/
This image provided by the University of Virginia Police Department shows Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.

President Jim Ryan says in a letter to the university community posted on social media that the shooting around 10:30 p.m. Sunday resulted in three fatalities. He identified the suspect as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.

The university’s emergency management issued an alert Sunday night notifying the campus community of an “active attacker firearm” and warning students to shelter in place following a report of shots fired on the northern outskirts of campus.

The UVA Police Department says multiple police agencies were searching for the “armed and dangerous” suspect.

Classes were cancelled Monday.

Associated Press
Sandy Hausman
