© 2022
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Coaching a team through grief

RADIO IQ | By Sandy Hausman
Published November 15, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST
Future of Football at UVA
RadioIQ
/
Students have left dozens of bouquets outside Scott Stadium while, inside, a coach and his team grieve.

The University of Virginia’s football coach, Tony Elliott, was frank and emotional about his efforts to help players heal from what he described as an extremely traumatic event.

“The first meeting was really, really tough. Today was much better. We were able to transition from the pain to finding a little bit of joy in celebrating the lives of Lavel, D’Sean and Devin.”

Athletic Director Carla Williams said she had found comfort in hearing from people across the country including fans of the school’s traditional rival, Virginia Tech.

“I even saw a shirt: #Hokies for Hoos,” she quipped.

Elliot said they had not yet on whether to play the lst two games of the season.

My heart is hurting right now for the team, the players, their families, the young men whose families have been impacted the most."

But Williams said she and Elliot would make a decision in the next few days after consulting with the players.

“Obviously they are going through a lot, and we want to make sure that they’re involved as well, but we’ll make a decision soon,”

One of the players wounded in the attack is now in stable condition – well enough for a visit from his coach. The other underwent surgery Tuesday, and the man accused of shooting them will appear in court tomorrow.

Tags
News Local News
Sandy Hausman
Sandy Hausman is Radio IQ's Charlottesville Bureau Chief
See stories by Sandy Hausman