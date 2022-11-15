Coaching a team through grief

The University of Virginia’s football coach, Tony Elliott, was frank and emotional about his efforts to help players heal from what he described as an extremely traumatic event.

“The first meeting was really, really tough. Today was much better. We were able to transition from the pain to finding a little bit of joy in celebrating the lives of Lavel, D’Sean and Devin.”

Athletic Director Carla Williams said she had found comfort in hearing from people across the country including fans of the school’s traditional rival, Virginia Tech.

“I even saw a shirt: #Hokies for Hoos,” she quipped.

Elliot said they had not yet on whether to play the lst two games of the season.

My heart is hurting right now for the team, the players, their families, the young men whose families have been impacted the most."

But Williams said she and Elliot would make a decision in the next few days after consulting with the players.

“Obviously they are going through a lot, and we want to make sure that they’re involved as well, but we’ll make a decision soon,”

One of the players wounded in the attack is now in stable condition – well enough for a visit from his coach. The other underwent surgery Tuesday, and the man accused of shooting them will appear in court tomorrow.