Commanders sued by DC for cheating fans out of ticket money

RADIO IQ | By Associated Press
Published November 17, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST
Washington Commanders helmets
Nick Wass/AP
/
AP
Washington Commanders helmets sit on the field during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 in Ashburn, Va. The congressional investigation of the NFL's Washington Commanders will end when Republicans take over early next year. U.S. House Committee for Oversight and Reform ranking Republican Rep. James Comer issued a statement Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, saying simply, ‘It’s over."

The Washington Commanders have been sued again by the District of Columbia.

D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced the filing of a lawsuit in civil court against the NFL team for cheating fans who were season-ticket holders out of money.

It's the second civil suit filed by Racine's office in the past week after initially accusing the Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league of colluding to deceive fans about an investigation into the team's workplace culture.

The latest lawsuit comes on the heels of the ranking Republican on the House Oversight Committee saying its investigation will end early next year.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
