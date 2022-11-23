Seven dead, including shooter, at Chesapeake Wal-Mart

Police say a shooter opened fire in a Walmart in Virginia, leaving six people dead. It was the country’s second high-profile mass killing in a handful of days. The assailant is also dead.

A shopper said the store in Chesapeake was busy Tuesday night with people stocking up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Officer Leo Kosinski couldn’t say how the shooter died but said that he didn’t believe police fired shots.

It was not clear who the shooter was or what their motive might be.

Norfolk General Hospital confirmed five victims were transported and are receiving treatment there.

Police received the first call about shots fired in the store around 10:12 p.m., Kosinski said. "We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store," Wal-Mart tweeted.

"We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates.

We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on

supporting our associates."

Gov. Glenn Youngkin also released a statement on Twitter Wednesday morning.

“Our hearts break with the community of Chesapeake this morning, and that he remains in contact with law enforcement officials throughout this morning… and have made available any resources as this investigation moves forward. Heinous acts of violence have no place in our communities."

