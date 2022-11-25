Several Virginia museums participating in national effort to get more people in the door

Looking for something to do over the holiday weekend? Many museums around the state offer free or reduced admissions to guests who get federal food assistance.

Museums for All is a nationwide initiative to get more people in more museums. Earlier this fall, several Richmond-area institutions decided together to participate, including Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens, the Children’s Museum and the Science Museum of Virginia.

“Now, you know Richmond as a museum community has really leaned into this initiative and are really trying to do more for those around us, I think in a big way,” explains Michael Plumb, Vice President for Guest Engagement at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture.

Guests there just have to show their SNAP or WIC benefits card or EBT app on their phone in order to get in for free. He says it's part of a concerted effort to make sure everyone is able to learn and participate in what museums have to offer.

“Keep making sure those who need it get access to our stories.”

Outside of Richmond a number of museums also participate, including Colonial Williamsburg, the Danville Science Center, Monticello and the Taubman Museum of Art. You can find a full list here.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

