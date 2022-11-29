© 2022
Full Disclosure Briefing: Food banks face the pressure of inflation

RADIO IQ | By Craig Wright & Roben Farzad
Published November 29, 2022 at 5:10 AM EST
Food Bank
Ross D. Franklin
/
AP
Volunteers fill up grocery carts with food for distribution into drive through vehicles at the St. Mary's Food Bank Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Phoenix.

Food banks often get added attention around holidays. And they, like all of us, are dealing with the impact of inflation.
Roben Farzad, host of the Full Disclosure podcast, and Weekend Edition host Craig Wright have more on that.

You can hear Full Disclosure, hosted by Roben Farzad, each Saturday evening at 8 here on Radio IQ.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

