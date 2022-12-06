Full Disclosure Briefing: Inflation's impact on holiday spending
Inflation has changed the financial equation in many parts of life. But how is it impacting holiday shopping?
Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s Full Disclosure, and Weekend Edition host Craig Wright have more on the early trends.
You can listen to Full Disclosure, hosted by Roben Farzad, each Saturday evening at 8:00 on Radio IQ.
This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.