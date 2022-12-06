© 2022
Virginia's Public Radio
Full Disclosure Briefing: Inflation's impact on holiday spending

RADIO IQ | By Craig Wright & Roben Farzad
Published December 6, 2022 at 4:56 AM EST
Holiday shopping sale
Carolyn Kaster
/
AP
A star card that reads "Take 60% off Ticked Price" is displayed on a Christmas tree during Black Friday shopping at Macy's in Fashion Centre at Pentagon City in Arlington, Va., Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

Inflation has changed the financial equation in many parts of life. But how is it impacting holiday shopping?

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s Full Disclosure, and Weekend Edition host Craig Wright have more on the early trends.

You can listen to Full Disclosure, hosted by Roben Farzad, each Saturday evening at 8:00 on Radio IQ.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

