© 2022
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Accused killer of three UVA football players appears in court

RADIO IQ | By Sandy Hausman
Published December 8, 2022 at 12:55 PM EST
UVA Shooting Daylight AP
Steve Helber
/
AP
A Virginia State Police crime scene investigation truck is on the scene of an overnight shooting at the University of Virginia, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Charlottesville. Va.

Chris Jones, Jr. looked calm as he came into the courtroom, wearing the county jail’s grey and white striped uniform – his hands and feet shackled.

Jones had said he planned to hire a lawyer, but for now he is represented by the public defender – Liz Murtaugh, who said she had met with him.

The order of business was to schedule a preliminary hearing in which the prosecutor presents evidence to persuade the court that a defendant should, in fact, be tried.

Commonwealth’s attorney Jim Hingely said he had a large number of witnesses prepared to testify, so the judge set March 30th for that hearing – a day when there are no other cases scheduled. Jones is charged with second degree murder, using a firearm while committing a felony, and malicious wounding. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

Tags
News Local NewsCharlottesvilleUniversity of Virginia
Sandy Hausman
Sandy Hausman is Radio IQ's Charlottesville Bureau Chief
See stories by Sandy Hausman