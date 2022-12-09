Natasha White is so passionate about getting Virginians to speak-out that she’s buying lunch Saturday for anyone interested in attending a free training session. From noon until 3, she’ll be at the Richmond offices of the ACLU to oversee lobby lessons for citizens.

“There is no excuse of why you shouldn’t feel absolutely comfortable and absolutely dedicated to telling the legislators that you vote in what you need, because if you don’t then you have no room to complain about the decisions they make.”

The program, sponsored by Interfaith Action for Human Rights, will explain how a bill becomes law and offer tips on how to make your wishes known. Number one, White says, start now.

“The best time to contact your legislators is when there is no session, especially if they’re in your district.”

Once the session gets going, White argues, there is way too much going on, and you might have trouble getting in to see legislators.

For more information go to

Legislative Advocacy Training 101 | Virginia Coalition O (solitarynomoreva.com)

