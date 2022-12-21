120,000 Virginians quit their jobs in October

New economic numbers are showing a rising number of people in Virginia quitting their jobs.

Take this job and shove it. That's apparently what many people are saying or at least thinking according to new numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. They show that 120,000 people in Virginia quit their jobs in October. That's the second largest increase in the country, second only to Florida.

Michael Farren at George Mason University's Mercatus Center says more than anything this is a sign of strength in Virginia's economy.

"It indicates, when people quit their jobs that they are willing to embrace some economic uncertainty and shift to something generally better," Farren says.

John Provo at Virginia Tech says 14,000 more people quitting their job in October compared to September is a big number, and one that shows significant churn in the economy.

"We know things are going to be different, whether it's through the pace of resignations or changes in work-at-home or return to work policies for different industries and different types of workers," Provo says. "The post-COVID economy we are going to have is not going to look quite like the pre-COVID economy."

Those workers probably won't be waiting long to get a new job. While the number of workers quitting their job in October was 3%, the number of people working in a new job was 4%.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

