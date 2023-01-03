Should Richmond or Petersburg get a casino? Lawmakers will soon decide

Lawmakers are about to make an important decision about the future of casinos in Virginia.

A casino is already up and running in Bristol, and another is about to open in Portsmouth. Two more are in the works in Danville and Norfolk. But, where should the fifth casino be?

The General Assembly is about to debate whether to allow one in Petersburg or Richmond, and Richmond City Councilwoman Reva Trammell says lawmakers should up the ante.

"It's like comparing an Aldi's grocery store to a Kroger grocery store. I mean, competition; why not have both," Trammell asks.

Senator Joe Morrissey says the problem with having a casino in Richmond and also in Petersburg is that neither will strike it rich.

"No fancy hotel, no music venue," Morrissey explains. "There won't be a show for Springsteen to come to or any other artist. It'll be a pedestrian, vanilla casino both in Richmond and in Petersburg."

He wants to see one in Petersburg now that voters in Richmond have rejected a casino in a referendum. But, Richmond City Councilwoman Kristen Nye says that's not the end of the story.

"Legislation regarding Petersburg having a referendum I think should be delayed until Richmond has an opportunity to have a second referendum," says Nye.

Lawmakers will be placing their bets when the General Assembly gavels into session later this month.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

